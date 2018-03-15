VENICE- A ten acre brush fire breaks out near South Venice Beach just before 2 Thursday afternoon.

Suncoast resident, Connie Donovan was looking forward to an afternoon walk on south Venice Beach. Only to find the ferry port closed, and an overpowering smell of smoke.

“Over here it was so bad at the ferry house, that it was raining ash. It was totally dark with smoke and all you could see was the helicopters coming in and out of it. There was so much smoke,” Donavan said.

Donavan was turned away by Captain David Vanantwerp, who called 911 minutes before. Vanantwerp then drove the ferry back to the beach, knowing he had to get visitors away from the fire.

He said, “There was one person injured and this person was brought and put on the ferry, we brought him across.”

The group met Venice EMS at the ferry port. “We transported one gentleman, who had smoke ventilation exhaustion, who was near the fire when it started and was trying to extinguish it when we came up to the scene so we had to transport him to the hospital,” said Chief Shawn Carvey with City of Venice Fire Rescue.

The fire spread more than ten acres before it was put out by the Sarasota County and Nokomis Fire Departments.

Carvey said, “It was about two miles off the beaten path, so we had to do some chainsaw work and take some creative avenues to get back to it.”

Charlotte County sheriff’s Office helicopters assisted.

“They kept coming there with helicopters. They started at the beginning and it just kept spreading so quickly. it was amazing,” Donovan said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

“We ask everybody to be cautious when they’re putting out their cigarettes or their cooking fires and camp fires, especially this time of year,” Carvey said.