SARASOTA – You are invited to meet the world-renowned official Disney artist, Tim Rogerson, at the madeby Gallery on the campus at Ringling College of Art and Design, Sunday, March 18, from 11 A.M. – 1 P.M.

Rogerson is one of only 25 artists in the world allowed to re-create Disney art. Stop by, meet Tim and have him sign or personalize your purchase of any of his artwork in the Gallery.

Rogerson is a Ringling grad and created “In The Company of Legends,” which now resides in the Disney vault as a piece of Disney history. He was recently chosen to create the original for the 60th Anniversary of Disneyland.

Mike Solomon’s exhibition, “Native Shore,” celebrates the artist’s return to his “native shore” and hometown of Sarasota after almost forty years living away. The exhibition is at Alfstad & Contemporary and runs through April 14th.

Solomon says, “In my youth, the shoreline was my point of orientation, my home. I became a ‘water person’ and my subsequent work has always – in one way or another – referred to the element of water. The shore is where I go almost every day and where I feel most at peace.”

Solomon’s recent work has been collected by the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota and by Guild Hall Museum in East Hampton, New York.

Contact Nancy O’Neil at ‘gallery@snntv.com’ if you have an event you’d like us to share.