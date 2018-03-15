BRADENTON – The Manatee Pride Festival is back again this year! It will be at the Bradenton Riverwalk Pavilion from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“This is the fifth annual and it’s going to be just a fun day in the park. We have live entertainment.. We have DJ’s,” said Valerie Fisher who is the President of Board of Directors of the Prism Youth Initiative and the Chair of Manatee Pride.

The festival will have about 60 vendors and lots of fair food.

Something unique about the festival is that it has pride beer.

“We are the only pride in the country that we know of that has our own beer.”

The festival is kid and pet friendly.

“We have face painting,” said Fisher.

“We are kid and pet friendly. That’s my favorite part,” said Mackenzie Jianelli who is a C.A.N Community Prevention Specialist.

“All the proceeds from this event go to Prism Youth Initiative,” said Jianelli.

“Prism is Manatee’s LGBT youth center and we provide services to LGBT youth in Sarasota and Manatee County age 13-23,” said Fisher.

The organization does one program in the community every month.

“We get the youth involved in things like museums and plays and just different community events.”

The event is sponsored by C.A.N Community Health.

“So they’re going to have their bus there and they will be doing health checks,” said Fisher

“We provide a variety of testings surrounding hiv hepititis c and other STIs and STDs as well,” said Jianelli.