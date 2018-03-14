A veteran prosecutor says she was fired for comments she made about her superiors off the clock.

Assistant state attorney Elizabeth Loeffler, a 21–year veteran prosecutor, said she was fired Friday for comments she made over drinks with other prosecutors while celebrating her birthday.

Loeffler says state attorney Ed Brodsky told her Friday quote “you have questioned the integrity of the state attorney and chief assistant to other people. You are dismissed, effective today,”.

Brodsky denies making that statement and said he terminated her for failure to maintain office standards.

Shae was fired verbally but Brodsky provided a termination letter to the Herald–Tribune on Tuesday.

It was dated Monday.

And it gave Loeffler’s effective date of dismissal as Friday.

The reason for her firing was quote “repeated failure to maintain professional and office standards.”

He would not elaborate and Loeffler does not deny making the comments.