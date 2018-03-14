SARASOTA, MANATEE – An estimated 185,000 people in 50 states were expected to join in high school walkouts Wednesday, March 14, National Students Walkout Day

Students everywhere at 10 A.M. E.T. walked out of their classrooms for 17 minutes, one minute for each victim of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Booker High Principal Dr. Rachel Shelley hugged her students a little tighter Wednesday. She invited Superintendent Dr. Todd Bowden to Booker’s gymnasium assembly.

“I agreed to come under one condition: that I’m not a speaker,” Bowden said. “I think it’s important that the student voice be the loudest voice that’s heard here today.”

“Progress and change is happening right before our eyes,” Booker Student Government President Steve Martinez said. “I believe that through this program we just had, students will now feel empowered to go out and make a difference.”

Students mourned the loss of Stoneman Douglas lives from afar, but over at Manatee High School, it was a little more personal. Especially for Senior Emma Moneuse, who had family at Stoneman Douglas.

“My cousin was there, and he walked out of his classroom and saw one of his friends on the ground,” Moneuse said. “Being in a group text with him not knowing if he was okay, I don’t want anyone to ever have to go through that. No one should ever have to go through that.”

It’s a pain that students and teachers, at Booker, Manatee and Sarasota High Schools are trying to prevent.

“I support gun ban, especially the AR’s,” Former Educator Pat Campbell said. “I think it’s crazy to have teachers armed in school. The kids are doing a great job leading us rather than us leading them.”

Some school districts around the country threatened disciplinary action against students who walked out of class, but Bowden says it was important to provide students with a platform, as long as they used it responsibly.

“I’m so proud of the students here at Booker High School and the way they conducted themselves today,” Bowden said. “It really shows we have a great generation of leaders coming up through our school district.”