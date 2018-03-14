SARASOTA – Thousands of students, emboldened by a growing protest movement over gun violence, are standing up in their classrooms Wednesday, March 14, walking out of their schools in a nationwide demonstration, called #ENOUGH.

Most walkouts began at 10 A.M. and lasted for 17 minutes in honor of the 17 victims killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.

Today is National Student Walkout Day. Join us 10 this morning LIVE. Posted by SNN, The Suncoast News Network on Wednesday, March 14, 2018

The 17-minute protests unfolding at hundreds of schools are intended to pressure Congress to approve gun control legislation after the massacre there and comes 10 days before major protests in Washington and elsewhere.

Students at #BookerHighSchool are walking out today in solidarity with the 17 victims of the Parkland shooting. I'll be live at 10 on @SNNTV — Hallie Peilet (@HalliePeiletSNN) March 14, 2018

School administrators have been grappling with how to respond. Some districts have welcomed or even tacitly encouraged walkouts. Sarasota County called it a teachable moment while others have threatened disciplinary action against students who participate.

Posted by Samantha Sonner on Wednesday, March 14, 2018

It is unlikely that officials in Washington will quickly heed the demands of the students. Although Florida last week raised the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21 and extended the waiting period to three days, President Trump abandoned his pledge to seek national-level reforms that the National Rifle Association opposed.

Looks like about 200 Students at Sarasota High School walked out. @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/04TqsxM6yU — Samantha Sonner (@SamanthaSonner) March 14, 2018

Students at Sarasota High hold a moment of silence for those killed in Parkland and victims of gun violence in America. pic.twitter.com/GHJrsUOjT7 — Samantha Sonner (@SamanthaSonner) March 14, 2018

The walkouts join a long history of student protests in America. The nationwide protest is both a memorial and protest action.