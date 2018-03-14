SARASOTA – A 20-year-old Sarasota man is arrested in connection with a shooting at Urfer Park Thursday, March 8.

According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office news release, just after 4:30 P.M., deputies responded to 4000 Honore Avenue for reports of shots fired. According to witnesses, the suspect fired several shots before running into a nearby wooded area.

The Sheriff’s Office helicopter and K9 units responded, but the suspect got away. On Friday, detectives received a tip that Amir Melendez was responsible for the shooting. Detectives say he and a relative were involved in an argument when Melendez shot into the air.

Melendez remains in jail, charged with discharging a firearm in a public place, as well as other charges including attempted burglary and stalking.