Sarasota – Sarasota County leads the region in a new health ranking.

According to the ninth annual national analysis of 30 elements that determine longevity and well–being, known as the County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, the county came in second to St. Johns in terms of the social and economic factors that contribute to a long and healthy life, but sixth after St. Johns, Collier, Martin, Seminole and Miami–Dade when it comes to the actual health of our residents.

The Herald–Tribune says Manatee and Charlotte counties have also earned scores that are above average for the state.

Manatee ranks 23rd this year in health factors, but an impressive No. 17 in outcomes.

Charlotte is No. 17 in factors and 27th in outcomes.