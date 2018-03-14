SARASOTA – “I’m super honored and surprised to be receiving this and gaining recognition that I did not anticipate at all,” said Brianna Trecartin who is a senior at Sarasota Military Academy.

Brianna Trecartin was honored this morning by the Department of the Army with the medal of heroism award for performing CPR on her brother after he suffered from severe cardiac arrest.

“I’m honored. I did not anticipate this at all…. I was very surprised when they called my name to go up there,” said Trecartin. “I don’t know. It feels great.”

Brianna said she did not know how to perform CPR until she learned it in a class taught at SMA.

“My training took over and I knew what to do. I’ve done it a million times before in the classrooms so I just knew exactly what to do,” said Trecartin. “I’m super grateful. If I did not learn it, I probably would not have known what to do and it could have been the difference between my brother being here or not.”

However, she did know what to do and he is here.

“She really deserved it honestly. I wouldn’t be here without her. She truly saved my life and I am very thankful for that,” said Devan Trecartin who is a sophomore at SMA.

Brianna and her mom remember the day, October 2nd.

“My friend told me he was passed out or something. So I ran over, noticed the situation, analyzed it, checked his breathing, pulse and such and then I performed CPR,” said B. Trecartin.

Jacqueline Sharkey-Trecartin, who is the mother of Devan and Brianna Trecartin said, “she said that he turned blue and my first words were ‘is he able to talk’ ‘is he conscious now’ that was my concern.. you know.. at the moment.”

Brianna plans to attend Florida Southern College in the fall. She wants to be a nurse practitioner.