SARASOTA- Less than two months after hurricane Irma swept through the Suncoast, Sarasota County began planning for the upcoming hurricane season.

“Let’s go back and look at how we did and what we can improve and enhance for the next storm, what could we do differently,” said Rich Collins, Director of Sarasota County Emergency Services.

Creating a team led by former FEMA Administrator, Craig Fugate.

“Who we asked to be reviewers were from a state lense, a county lense, and a city lense to provide perspective to our response and recovery,” Collins said.

The county worked closely with organizations like the Branick Foundation and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

The report addresses three major community concerns: Shelters, evacuation zones, and means of communication.

“Instead of opening up shelters in a phased approach, let’s give citizens certainty where shelters are and open them all up and announce those shelter locations before hurricane season,” said Fugate.

The report works to simplify evacuation zones. “Why don’t we just talk about where they live? And give geographical descriptions,” Fugate said, “And say ‘Hey, if you live in Longboat Key, you’re in an evacuation zone. Move to the main land.”

And improve means of communication between the county and residents. “We’re going to have a lot of different people talking. We need to stay with a common messaging so people don’t get confused or get the wrong information,” Fugate said.

With 218,840 residents losing power and 452 damaged properties within the county, Fugate says working with agencies for a faster recovery is costly, but necessary.

He said, “There are things that we should look at as far as requiring stronger performance bonds, stronger requirements to respond during the emergency.”

Fugate said the county shouldn’t be the only one preparing for the upcoming hurricane season.

“Hurricane season starts June 1st. No matter what Sarasota County does, no matter what the municipality does, no matter what the volunteer organizations do, if you haven’t taken time to plan and get ready, Sarasota County won’t be ready,” Fugate said.

Final individual improvement plans are estimated to be put in place by April 1st.