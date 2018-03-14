SARASOTA – A Sarasota icon passed away on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at age 78.

A community advocate and civil rights leader who was dedicated to standing up for what he felt was right and disrupting systems that block equal opportunity. This is who Dr. Edward E. James II was.

“A lot of people don’t realize he integrated the public library system here in Sarasota. At that point in time he was refused from going to the all white library at that time and he said this is wrong and did something about that,” said Trevor D. Harvey who is a mentor and longtime friend of Dr. Edward James II and his family.

He was the producer and host of the oldest locally produced public affairs show in the southeast.

Community members on the Suncoast should remember Dr. Ed James as a husband, father, journalist, activist, and a community leader.

“Starting off in the movement, he was the one who taught me everything i know,” said Trevor Harvey.

Harvey said that James became more like a dad than a mentor in his life.

He is a recipient of the president’s award, a lifetime service award and a freedom award from the Sarasota County NAACP, and was presented a lifetime achievement award by the Sarasota African American Chamber of Commerce.

His legacy lives through his wife, two sons, and daughter.