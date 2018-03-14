Sarasota – Sarasota County could relax alcohol sales restrictions.

A local law created in 1974 prohibits the sale and consumption of alcohol at bars and restaurants located within 800 feet of a church or school, with the exception of the Englewood Business District.

On Tuesday, commissioners said it’s about time the county enters the 21st century.

A public hearing to gather community input on the change is tentatively scheduled for April 24.

The commission agreed to amend the current law to reflect state regulations, which have no prohibition on alcohol sales near churches, but does prohibit alcohol sales and consumption within 500 feet of a school.

The Herald–Tribune says the county plans to follow the state’s 500–foot restriction near schools.