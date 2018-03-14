NORTH PORT – A woman fatally stabs her would-be kidnapper in North Port.

According to a North Port Police new release, Officers were called out to a scene at the 4300 block of Wesley Lane in North Port at around 6:50 A.M. for a reported stabbing. A man attempted to kidnap a woman as she left her car, and a struggle ensued in which the man suffered stab wounds.

Update to this mornings stabbing. pic.twitter.com/QJeNiU9GBK — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) March 14, 2018

He was found nearby suffering from the stab wounds and was transported by air to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.