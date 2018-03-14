Manatee – The Manatee County school board avoids another altercation and names a new school.

Dr. Mona Jain Middle School will be opening in Fall of 2019.

The Herald–Tribune says the board decided to name the school after the longtime Manatee County educator, doctor and community leader.

Before the meeting, board chairman Scott Hopes said he had asked the Bradenton Police Department to postpone its investigation into fellow board member Dave Miner, as long as he and Miner can come to an agreement on how board members are expected to interact.

Hopes had accused Miner of assault following a confrontation in the parking lot after the Feb. 27 board meeting.

Jain served as Director of Family Health Services for Manatee County’s Head Start program, taught at Bayshore middle and high schools, served as a physician and medical consultant and served on numerous committees involving children and education.