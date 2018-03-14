Manatee – The Manatee County fertilizer law remains in effect.

The lawn care industry wanted to overturn ordinance aimed at storm runoff, but the County Commission indicated Tuesday they are satisfied with a nearly 7–year–old law restricting summertime use of fertilizers even though the lawn care industry considers it “arbitrary and punitive.”

The ordinance is intended to reduce stormwater runoff of phosphorus and nitrogen during the rainy season.

The Herald–Tribune reports representatives of the lawn care industry appealed to the commissioners to schedule a public hearing to review the ordinance and possibly enact changes granting more latitude to their profession.

They made their presentation during a work session in which commissioners could indicate their consensus opinion without taking a formal vote.