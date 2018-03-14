BRADENTON- Teen killers, mass shooter, and serial killers have one thing in common.

“There are triggers, that cause kids to kill, you need a trigger to be school shooter or teen killers,”said Phil Chalmers.

He is the author of Inside the Mind of a Teen Killer. He says knowing the warning signs could prevent another mass shooting.

“Kids posting guns on social media, warning sign, kids threatening to kill people, warning sign. Kids saying I want to be a school shooter, warning sign. So far I’ve just given you the three from Parkland.

Chalmers held a training seminar for law enforcement school administrators and anyone working with children, hosted by the Bradenton Police Department,

Jim Howard educates churches on how to protect themselves and says we need to be more involved.

“Kids that are hurting, that are making statements that somebody should be paying attention to, to get them the help that they need,” said Howard.

City of Holmes Beach Police Chief William Tokajer says citizens play a vital role in preventing mass shootings.

“Be aware of your surroundings, be aware of what’s going on around you, watch what your kids are doing, what their friends are doing, what they are saying,” said Tokajer.

Moving to the Suncoast a year ago, Chalmers says he will continue his mission to educate others on warning sign.