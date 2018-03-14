Manasota – Arts groups face major cutbacks in Florida’s newly approved budget.

The cuts are a major blow to 11 arts and culture organizations in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Two years ago, Florida Studio Theatre and dozens of other major nonprofit cultural organizations in the Sarasota area and across Florida received $97,000 each in the state budget.

Last year, the grants dropped to $47,550.

In the state budget approved by legislators over the weekend, FST and other groups that qualify for the highest state grants will receive less than $10,000 each, which may lead to job and program cutbacks.

According to the Herald–Tribune, the state budget provides just $2.65 million in the Cultural and Museum Grants category to be shared by about 480 organizations, compared to $11.1 million last year and $19 million in 2016.