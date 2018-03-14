Sarasota – A new Sarasota hotel has modern amenities with an Amish flavor.

The 98–room Carlisle Inn includes plenty of spaces for groups to gather and a subtle quilt pattern that runs through Sarasota’s newest hotel.

The small squares of color, along with handmade furniture and a few tastefully hung straw hats behind the front desk, set a unique tone for the Inn off Bahia Vista Street near Beneva Road, just northeast of its sister property, Der Dutchman restaurant.

The hotel, which opened quietly on March 1, lends itself to Amish and Mennonite communities that surround it in the Pinecraft neighborhood but it’s also a modern property designed to serve everyone.

The Herald–Tribune says it has televisions, a pool, a workout room and a few other things that most people wouldn’t associate with those cultures.