CLEARWATER – Former Venice Indian Trey Burton was a busy man Tuesday. He played a little baseball, signed a new contract and authored a beautiful letter to Philadelphia Eagles’ fans.

Yes, the Super Bowl Champion was asked to throw out the 1st pitch Tuesday in Clearwater as the Phillies took on the Rays. He did that around the time it was announced that he had signed a contract with the Chicago Bears. The man who threw maybe the most important TD in Eagles history signed a 4 year – $32 Million deal with the Bears, then penned a beautiful thank you on Twitter to the Eagles, the fans, the City and to his teammates.