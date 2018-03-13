SARASOTA – Sarasota hosted the 7–1 Manatee Hurricanes in high school softball Tuesday night, a cold night for outdoor activities. It was a pitching, and defensive battle between the Canes’ Faith Miller and Lexi Albero of Sarasota.

Scoreless game in the bottom of the 5th, when Anna Sadlo leads off with a single for the Sailors. After a walk to the Notorious L.I.Z.(Lizzie Smalls), Sierra Vander Clay singles and Sadlo scores the first run of the game.

Then Lexi Johns hits a shot past the shortstop scoring Smalls and Vander Clay for a 3–0 lead. That stood up behind Albero’s 1–hitter. Sailors win 3–0 to improve their record to 6-4.