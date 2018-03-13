SARASOTA COUNTY – A new Chick–fil–A is coming to south Sarasota.

The fast–food chicken chain has signed a lease with Manatee County–based Benderson Development Co. for a site at the northwest corner of Marcia Street and U.S. 41, according to documents filed with Sarasota County.

Chick–fil–A has five other locations in town, including one across the street inside Westfield Sarasota Square.

The new restaurant will neighbor Benderson–owned Pelican Plaza, which recently underwent a major redevelopment.

The developer purchased the desolate shopping center in 2012 for $1.6 million and has steadily transformed it into a high–profile strip with major national retail tenants such as Ulta Beauty, Total Wine, Sprouts Farmers Market and more.

Benderson recently built a second strip to the north of the plaza, which is still awaiting an anchor.