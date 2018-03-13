ORLANDO – There is a massive data breach involving the personal information of students involved in the Florida Virtual School program.

A statement from FLVS says the breach likely occurred between May 6, 2016, and Feb. 12, 2018, but it wasn’t reported until last Friday.

The breach may have impacted more than 368,000 current and former students and up to 2,000 teachers at the school.

FLVS says school records including students names, dates of birth, school account numbers, their usernames and passwords as well as parent’s names and emails were compromised by the breach.

According to WFLA, FLVS is now offering free identity protection services to students, former students and others who were impacted by the incident.