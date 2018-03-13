SARASOTA COUNTY- Hundreds of students across the Suncoast are planning to walk out of class tomorrow in protest of gun violence. Schools in both Manatee and Sarasota County School Districts will be participating, and districts are planning for the demonstrations.

Starting at 10, students at Manatee High School, Riverview High School, Sarasota High School, Booker High School, Venice High School, and Suncoast Polytechnical High will leave their classrooms and protest for 17 minutes in honor of the 17 victims killed in Parkland.

“Our students have found that they have a voice,” Dr. Bowden said. “I think they found they have a very powerful voice. I think it’s our goal as an educator is to seize upon teachable moments. And so now we have these students that understand they have these powerful voices and it’s up to us to teach them how to use their voice.”

The demonstrations have been planned by the students themselves.

“It is very student driven,” Dr. Bowden said. “What we’ve said is you have the authority to sit with students and work through a process with them that gets them to the right place. So, it’s not about mandating certain things, it’s more about coaching from our point of view.”

Superintendent Dr. Todd Bowden says students won’t be punished for walking out, but they are expected to behave respectfully.

“We have great confidence that they will use their voices in positive ways,” Dr. Bowden said. “But there will still be accountability if they go too far.”

Dr. Bowden says extra security will be on the campuses.

“One of my main concerns is students will be out of class and there will be large groups of students,” Dr. Bowden said. “So, that’s one of our responsibilities, not only to seize on this teachable moment, but make sure it happens in a safe way.”

There will be alternative instruction for students who choose not to participate in the walkout.

“Part of the protest is to make sure the popular voice doesn’t drown out all voices,” Dr. Bowden said. “And there are some who may not want to participate and make sure there are options for those students as well.

State College of Florida and New College of Florida will also hold walkout events. SNN will be live at some of the local high schools Wednesday starting at 10 AM.