MANATEE COUNTY – A Bradenton man, and grandson of cult leader Charles Manson, wins the court battle over the notorious killer’s body.

Kern County Superior Court in California ruled that Jason Freeman can retrieve Manson’s remains. The Herald-Tribune reports Freeman does not have plans to bring the remains to the Suncoast, but will have a private service with close friends and relatives.

Manson is one of the most notorious figures in American criminal history. He was convicted of organizing the 1969 murders of actress Sharon Tate and six others.

Manson died in a hospital in Bakersfield November 2017 while serving a life sentence. He was 83 years old.