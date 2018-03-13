SARASOTA – Lucky 13! This Sunday, March 18, marks the 13th year for the First Watch Sarasota Half Marathon… 13.1 miles on the 13th anniversary.

This one should be lucky for all of the 3,000–plus participants. Especially because there has been a 10K added this year, so if 13.1 is just out of your wheelhouse, then you can do the 10K.

The race has a new design, like the original, it begins at the Van Wezel and goes over the Ringling Bridge to St. Armands and back, then up to the the Ringling Museum and back to the Van Wezel. Tom Younkman has lost 50 lbs. thanks to running, and this is his Super Bowl.

“I trained for months and I wanted to do the Ringling Bridge run”, explains Tom Younkman, a neophyte runner. “I loved it, and yes, I want to do well(at First watch Half Marathon). It is important to me to have a good showing.”

“I think this is the goal race for a lot of people”, adds Sarasota running coach, Holly Johnson. “The Music Half Marathon is a great race, good community event, but I think runners use it as a tune-up race to the First Watch(Half Marathon).”

There is also a new starting time. The race begins at 6:30 am on Sunday March 18th, so don’t be late. You can’t win if you don’t get out of bed.