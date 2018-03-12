FLORIDA – A private–school voucher plan for bullied children becomes law. Bullied students could get money to transfer to private schools, and the state’s popular Bright Futures scholarships for college students will become even more valuable, under legislation signed into law Sunday by Gov. Rick Scott. House Speaker Richard Corcoran’s proposed Hope Scholarships would be financed by as much as $40 million–a–year steered into the program by motorists who designate up to $105 that otherwise they’d pay in sales taxes on vehicle purchases.Students in grades K–12 would be eligible for the program, which Democrats and the state’s largest teachers union, the Florida Education Association, have derided as another expansion of private–school vouchers.