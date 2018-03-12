SARASOTA COUNTY – A vehicle accident causes some serious traffic delays Monday in Sarasota.

Sarasota County Fire Department reports it happened around 4:30 P.M. at the intersection of Paramount Drive and Fruitville Road.

A sedan crashed into a tractor trailer truck causing delays on the eastbound side of Fruitville Road while the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office blocked off the westbound side.

An ambulance transported the woman driving the sedan to Doctors Hospital.

Injuries to the driver of the tractor trailer truck are unknown and the investigation is ongoing.