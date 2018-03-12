SIESTA KEY – For a guy who an opponent once said couldn’t spell cat if you spotted him the “C” and the “A”, Terry Bradshaw has done pretty well for himself. And I’m talking about AFTER his Pro Football Hall of Fame career and 4 Super Bowl Championships. He is front–and–center on FOX’s NFL coverage, he has a great TV series, Better Late Than Never, he has done movies, and now he is investing in golf courses. Today, he was on Siesta Key at Captain Curt’s.

The reason Terry Bradshaw was at Captain Curt’s was to sign autographs on his Four Roses bourbon, and anything else Steelers’ fans brought along with them. For a $100 purchase of the bourbon, Terry goes to town talking and signing.

“We sell it(Four Roses bourbon)”, says the Hall of Famer Bradshaw. “And all the proceeds go to my Wounded Warrior Project. How much have we raised now Brad? Like $40,000 now, I think.”

The reason he was in town at all, well especially this trip, is because the Bradshaw family has purchased Stoneybrook Golf Club at Heritage Harbour off State Road 64.

“My nephews, Chris and Jeff, found it and thought it was a good investment”, explains Terry. “My brother does all the cooking. We are going to put in a bunch of TVs, so if you don’t come here to Captain Curt’s to watch football, you can come to Stoneybrook.”

As always when Terry appears at Captain Curt’s, hundreds of fans came to pay homage. Look at this, a Steelers logo and Terry’s autograph tatooed, literally. Vietnam War veteran Dan DiStefano and his wife Linda were here a couple of years ago, and they thought it couldn’t get better then a veteran meeting his idol on Veteran’s Day.

“I actually said on TV that it couldn’t get better than that”, laughs Dan DiStefano. “But a few days later, I won the lottery. So, I am back here on Siesta Key to see Terry and trying to get lucky again.”

Bradshaw has family down here, and he and his wife are house–hunting again. Even though he has about 5 jobs, he says he was lured by the promise of another gig.

“Davey Stewart, my guy here at Captain Curt’s, has offered me a busboy job”, says Bradshaw mirthfully.