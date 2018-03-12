SARASOTA – A group of college students ditched beach volleyball for balloon volleyball this spring break.

The group from The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business are spending the week with the Glasser-Schoenbaum Human Services Center giving back to different organizations on the Suncoast.

They spent Monday at the Pines of Sarasota having fun with and getting to know the residents.

“It’s kind of a different thing every day,” Madeline Perry said. “We’re kind of surprised every day with what we’re doing, but today we’re here. We did some landscaping work this morning, and we’re about to play Balloon Volleyball with some of the residents which I here will be a pretty competitive game.”

Ian Glenn added, “For these people it’s really important to have support behind them,” It really makes their day when they see people that care about them.”

The group will also be volunteering with Jewish Family and Children’s Services, the Children’s Guardian Fund