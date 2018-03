NORTH PORT – Police are looking for three people who may have been involved in an assault on a Lowe’s customer in North Port on Sunday. Around 12:40 p.m., a patron at the Lowe’s home improvement store located at 5601 Tuscola Boulevard was pushed to the ground and injured. Police said two men and a woman, pictured here, may have information on the incident and are wanted for questioning. Those with information on their identities should call Officer Cox at 941-429-7300.