News Focus 50+ Loneliness By SNN Newsroom - March 12, 2018 8 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News A vehicle crash on Fruitville Road and Paramount Drive causes major traffic News Three students accepted to U.S. Military Academy in one year News Students spend “alternative” spring break volunteering News K9 Bobbi joins the Sarasota Police force Manatee 18-year-old wanted for murder in Manatee County SARASOTA – Dr. George Schofield speaks on the topic of loneliness on this week’s Focus 50+.