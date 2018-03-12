MANATEE COUNTY – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 18 year old man suspected of murdering a man in his car in Palmetto Sunday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday night at about 11 p.m., Jacoryan Christian Lee, 18, approached a vehicle and began an argument with Tommy Brown Jr., 26, in the 900 block of 21st Street East.

The argument continued as Lee got into the back seat of the car, where Lee fatally shot Brown and then fled the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives identified Lee as the gunman and obtained an arrest warrant. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011, or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.