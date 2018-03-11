BRADENTON- Female empowerment movements are taking over the nation. It’s no different at IMG Academy in Bradenton.

On a predominantly male campus, it can be hard for female athletes to fit in at times. Two students athletes are changing the game, with their campaign to promote gender unity on campus.

“To just bring a better girl culture, to empower women, and to make them a better version of themselves,” said Regan Labelle, a senior at IMG.

Labelle and her friend Delaney wanted a safe space for fellow female athletes.

“To just bring a better girl culture, to empower women, and to make them a better version of themselves,” Labelle said.

Two years ago, the duo created the “I’m That Girl” campaign. Its mission goes further than female empowerment.

“Also uniting so we have a lot of other girls from different sports, different races, different ethnicities, different backgrounds, whatever. But we like to bring the whole girl student body together,” Labelle said.

Sunday, the campaign hosted its first Her Brunch. Staff, students, and even football players supported the girls.

“It’s not only about empowering one gender over the other. It’s more about unity and so if we’re here experiencing this empowerment then we can get a different perspective…get more into the mind of women. See what they go through and different stuff like that,” said Chandler Mcgruder, a football player and sophomore at IMG.

SNN’s Lynden Blake shared powerful words of encouragement.

Miss Universe 2018, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters shared an exclusive video message for the girls. The girls left the brunch with more than a belly full of breakfast burritos.

Melanie Cabassol, Director of Engagement at IMG Academy said, “It’s really nice to be able to show them that they are just as important as the guys and they’ve been able to make their mark and be able to make their influence here and in sports.”