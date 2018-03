MANATEE – A crash in Manatee County leaves one person dead after authorities say the driver traveled off the roadway and overturned across the median.

It happened at the intersection of US Highway 41 and US Highway 19 around 7:00 P.M. Saturday, when deputies say David Nieves for unknown reasons traveled off the roadway.

Nieves was the only occupant, and was ejected from the vehicle. Nieves later passed away from his injuries at Manatee Memorial Hospital.