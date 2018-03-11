“When voting gets down to a single day things can always rise, there can be a problem so it gets people out to vote,” said Ed Zunz who is running for re-election as the 5th District Commissioner.

That’s why early voting is underway and candidates of the 5th district in longboat key are participating.

“Here on longboat key it’s still not a rush on the 20 th . It’s just a steady flow. On election day it will be a steady flow which i guess lightens up the l o ad on poll workers election day,” said Randy langley who is a 5th District candidate

Ed Zunz and Randy Langley have very different goals when it comes to what they plan to accomplish if chosen to be in office.

“I think we should be more fiscally conservative in how we spend our dollars,” said Langley

“We’re ready to take care of some of the zoning issues and building issues in town,” said Zunz.

Sarasota county voters have the opportunity to vote early for the One Mill Referendum for our local public schools.

“I think for the opportunity to make sure that your vote gets in without worrying about what happens to your schedule or what happens on voting day is important,” said Edna Shernell who participated in early voting today.

The funding has been approved by voters every four years since 2002 most recently in 2014 by 76.9% of participating voters. One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 dollars of the taxable assessed value of a home.

Early voting began yesterday, March 10 and will continue until next Saturday, March 17.