NewsSarasota Up For Adoption: Chester, Roscoe, Doe By SNN Newsroom - March 11, 2018 33 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News 12-year-old Sarasota boy missing Manatee Fatal crash kills one in Manatee County News Kids battling cancer strut their stuff on the runway News Suncoast residents print local artists’ designs on their own clothing Manatee Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue announces facility revamp SARASOTA – On this week’s Up For Adoption meet Chester, Roscoe, Doe