UPDATE: Gabe’Rayel has been located safe & sound and has returned to his home.

SARASOTA – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing Sarasota boy.

According to deputies, 12-year-old Gabe’Rayel E. Joseph was last seen yesterday leaving 2263 Silver Maple Court around 2:00 P.M.

He is described as 5’3″ and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark color shorts and a blue jacket.

Detectives do not believe Gabe’Rayel is in danger at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 941- 861- 4260.