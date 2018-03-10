MANATEE – A man is stabbed by his fiancee after a verbal altercation.

The incident occurred around 3:30 A.M. Saturday morning on Marilyn Avenue in Bradenton.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputies say the altercation became physical when Charles Cummings began punching and choking his fiancee, Sarah Potts, while holding a knife in one of his hands.

Authorities say during the altercation, Potts was able to grab a small knife and stab Cummings, Potts then ran to a neighbor’s house, and deputies were called to the scene.

Cummings was taken to the hospital for apparent non-life threatening injuries.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.