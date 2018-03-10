SARASOTA- 35-60 % of women across the world are estimated to have experienced acts of violence in their lifetime.

UN Women is a non–profit is helping women across the world escape circumstances of violence and abuse.

Saturday men and women walked in Payne Park raising money to fund safe-houses and advocating laws against childhood marriage.

Participants wore “He for She” shirts promoting the importance of gender unity.

“It’s always been around but people are becoming much more aware of I, which is really a good thing. Fewer than 40% of violence acts are actually reported so it’s very important that people realize it so they’re not stigmatized. Historically, women would be stigmatized and sometimes victimized if they report it. But people need to realize that they can speak up against this issue,” said Scott Oborne, Co-President of the Gulf Coast Chapter of UN Women.

April 14th and 15th, the organization is hosting, international film festival, “Through Women’s Eyes” at Hollywood 11 in Downtown Sarasota.