NORTH PORT – A man left more than just the scene Friday night in a hit and run crash in North Port.

Authorities say a man involved in the crash fled the scene on foot before officers could arrive, leaving behind his vehicle as well as a small black and white dog.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Logsdon Street and Dulce Avenue around 6 P.M. Friday evening.

Officers describe the man as a black male, approximately 5’10” and 170 lbs., last seen wearing dark-colored sweatpants and a tank top, and traveling northbound on Hopwood Road.

The North Port Police Department is now asking the public if they recognize the dog in an effort to locate the man who fled the scene, the dog is a small breed with black and white fur.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300