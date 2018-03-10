SARASOTA- On Saturday, Suncoast residents got the chance to showcase Sarasota artist’s masterpieces on their own clothing.

Kids and adults brought their own t–shirts, hats, bags, and more to SaRtQ’s 10th Annual Print Party at Mandeville Beer Garden.

Visual artists created their own design for the event and showed how t–shirts are printed and dried.

“I’m actually an abstract painter. I do a lot of illustrating, but I did draw this and I spent three weeks at the Hermitage Artists’ Retreat recently, looking at the sunset for three weeks straight so I based my design on that inspiration,” said Laine Nixon, an SaRtQ visual artist.

The s–art–q party continues Sunday at the 18th Annual Art in the Park, kicking off at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the University Park Country Club.