LAKEWOOD RANCH- Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue makes an exciting announcement at the Sarasota Polo Club Saturday afternoon.

The size of their current facility just wasn’t enough room for all their dogs and cats.

Following their 10,000th adoption, the non–profit announces plans to revamp their entire facility.

Creating a hub for all things pets in Bradenton

“Our mission statement is to change how people view rescue; one family and one pet at a time. That’s why we think the cottage is fun and whimsical and bright colors. And we have a kid’s playground so it all ties everything together to be family friendly,” said Rob Oglesby, Director of Development with Nate’s Honor Rescue.

The new facility will house 50% more dogs and 25% cats; housing a cat café, full–service grooming, and a vet clinic.