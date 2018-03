MANATEE- Authorities are seeking help in locating a Manatee County woman who was reported missing Friday night and is considered endangered.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reports that Sally Deeds was reported missing On Friday.

Deeds was being seen at a facility on SR 64 East in Manatee County when she went missing.

She has a history of going missing and is on numerous medications and anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the MCSO at 941-747-3011.