SARASOTA COUNTY – A multiple vehicle crash sends three to the hospital Friday.

Sarasota County Fire Department says it happened around 2:30 P.M. at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Pinehurst.

A Cadillac and a Chrysler car collided while scattering debris on the southbound side delaying traffic.

Firefighters performed a light extrication to a victim confined in one of the cars.

An ambulance transported two men and a woman to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.