TALLAHASSEE – Florida lawmakers are poised to vote on an $88.7 billion state budget in overtime Sunday.

The budget was finalized and released at 1:40 p.m. Thursday starting the constitutionally required 72–hour waiting period before the House and Senate can vote on the spending plan, for the year beginning July 1.

The budget includes $400 million for school safety and mental health improvements prompted by the Valentine’s Day shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

According to the Herald–Tribune lawmakers were able to add the money only after reducing by $200 million the state’s so–called “rainy day” fund reserve, leaving it at $1 billion.

Another $404 million was pulled for a host of state trust funds allocated to other programs and projects with cash taken from the affordable housing account amounting to almost half the sum.