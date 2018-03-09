SARASOTA – The Sarasota Police Department and Sarasota County Emergency Services is currently investigating a 4-vehicle crash involving a school bus near the intersection of U.S. 301 and 17th St. in Sarasota.

Three children were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The rest of the children from the bus were transferred to another school bus.

The crash happened at approximately 8 A.M. Friday and SPD officers are investigating one of the drivers of the 3 vehicles involved in the crash for possible DUI.