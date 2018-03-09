SARASOTA- Blue Cross Blue Shield Members are waiting to see if they need to find a new doctor. They’re contact with Sarasota Memorial Hospital expires April 1st, and a new agreement has not been reached.

Just days after leaving Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sue Ashby received a letter from Blue Cross Blue Shield informing her, the hospital could soon be out of network.

“I have recently had a fall as you can probably see,” Ashby said. “Which identified a heart problem, and so I was in the hospital for 5 days. I’ve got upcoming treatments moving forward over time. And I didn’t want to have to start again.”

Ashby says going through medical tests is stressful enough, without having to worry about insurance problems.

“When do you stop,” Ashby said. “How do you find a new doctor, I don’t want to go to a new hospital particularly, and that means I’d have to change everything, because my doctors aren’t covered by the other hospital.”

Her letter from Blue Cross Blue Shield identified other hospitals she could go to, but Ashby says she’s comfortable where she is now.

“You have a loyalty to a hospital that you’ve been treated well by,” Ashby said. “That’s just how life is, you work with who you work with, you don’t necessarily want to jump ship and try somebody else.”

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System CEO David Verinder says negotiation teams are meeting almost every day.

“While we’re not able to announce anything right now,” Verinder said. “I think we’re getting very close and I anticipate that we’ll be fine at the end of the day, and everything will move forward with an agreement between both us and Blue Cross.”

Verinder says his advice is to not make any changes to your care yet.

“Everyone has to make a decision on their own about what their comfort level is,” Verinder said. “I would not be doing it for my family right now.”

Ashby wants both organizations to put the patients first.

“It just feels that people need to get together to compromise round the table,” Asby said. “Get the best deal for everybody, and just make the right things happen, so the patient gets the benefit, and it’s not all banter between two big organizations, it’s the patient that needs the help.”

SNN reached out to blue cross blue shield for comment, but have not yet heard back.

SMH has a website with more information, and frequently asked questions for patients.