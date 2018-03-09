SARASOTA – The Newtown Community Service Coalition is hosting a community health fair Saturday.

The event, sponsored in conjunction with the Suncoast Campaign for Grade Level Reading, will feature free food, activities for children, and health screenings.

Medical clinicians will be available to provide dental and vision examinations, check cholesterol and blood pressure, administer flu shots, and conduct rapid and confidential HIV testing.

The Campaign for Grade Level Reading will be hosting a booth where parents can learn about several of the services offered by the campaign, including a free texting app called Everyday Hero, which provides parents with simple parenting tips on incorporating learning into everyday life.

The event will be held at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.