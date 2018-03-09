SARASOTA – Growler’s Pub, the popular Sarasota craft beer bar known for its trivia and open mic nights as well as booking bands, has been sold.

Local restaurateurs Tyler Yurckonis and Mark Caragiulo purchased the cozy pub from Sherry and Kevin Kolyno. They have been the mom and pop owners of Growler’s since it opened at 2831 N. Tamiami Trail about eight years ago.

Yurckonis and Caragiulos formed The Mable Partners LLC in late January and the deal to purchase Growler’s Pub went through last month.

According to the Herald–Tribune, they plan to operate as Growler’s Pub until April 1st and then close for a week and reopen with a new look and name.

Many students at nearby Ringling College of Art and Design are Growler’s regulars and some of them are making a documentary to capture the renovation and creation of the new concept.