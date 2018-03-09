TALLAHASSEE – The Public Safety Act, the bill sent to Governor Rick Scott’s desk this week in response to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting, is now Florida law.

Victims and family members were with Scott as he signed the bill. The law spends $400 million on school security and mental health treatment and makes changes that let officers and courts take guns away from those considered mentally unstable.

The bill also includes the controversial Guardian Program, which allows school districts to work with sheriff’s offices to train volunteer school staff to have weapons.

“I am going to point out that this is a far different way of operating than the typical inefficiency we see from the federal government in Washington,” said Governor Scott. “Politics in D.C. always seems to get in the way of actually enacting measures that would help American families. As a businessman, I have always rejected the idea that government has to be slow. Today should serve as an example to the entire country, that government can, and must move fast.”

The bill also raises the gun buying age in Florida to 21, and institutes a mandatory 3 day waiting period for all gun sales.